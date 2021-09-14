PINE GROVE (CBS13) — Investigators say an incident that left three people dead at a Pine Grove home last week was a murder-suicide.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says, just after 7 p.m. on Sept. 8, they got several calls of people reporting hearing gunshots along the 21000 block of Homestead Road in Pine Grove.

One of the callers reported hearing a woman yell “You shot him!” dispatchers say.

Deputies got to the scene and put up a perimeter. Around the same time, dispatchers also got another report – this time from a 45-year-old woman who said she had just seen her 46-year-old boyfriend shoot his own father at the Homestead Road home.

The caller said she immediately ran out of the home after the shooting, but reported that there should still be three people inside.

A California Highway Patrol Helicopter started circling the home and announcements were made, but law enforcement officers were only greeted with silence.

Eventually, an Amador County SWAT team moved in and started searching the property. This is when the body of a woman was found on the back porch of the home, deputies say.

The bodies of two more people, both men, were soon found inside the home by the SWAT team.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office says detectives have determined that the incident started as a family dispute between a father and son. Two homicide victims have been identified as 75-year-old William Henry Dyer Sr. and 77-year-old Cheryl Dyer.

The third person who died in the incident has been identified as 46-year-old William Henry Dyer Jr. Detectives say he committed suicide.