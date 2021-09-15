AUBURN (CBS13) — Wildlife officials are working on trying to relocate a bear that has wandered into Auburn and gone up a tree.
The bear is currently in a tree near School Park, Auburn police say.
Officers say the Department of Fish and Game is now working on trying to get the bear down and get it back to the wild. Police note that there is no intention of harming the bear.
Placer High School nearby is sheltering in place due to the situation.
Updates to follow.