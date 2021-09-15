SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Broadway is back in Sacramento as Hamilton made its debut in the city Wednesday. The cast was the first to take the stage at the new SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center.

Nicole Taylor was one of the thousands of people “not throwing away her shot” to see Hamilton opening night. Taylor bought her tickets two years ago and has been waiting ever since.

“I’m so excited. Hamilton, oh my gosh, I can’t wait to see it on stage instead of just on Disney+ and return of live theater, life is wonderful,” said Taylor.

“K Street itself is now beautifully bookended with Golden 1 [Center] at one end and this theater renovation,” said President/CEO of Broadway Sacramento Richard Lewis.

It’s the first show at the newly renovated performing arts center in downtown Sacramento after 2.5 years of construction and COVID delays. The more than $120 million project now allows for larger shows and crowds.

“The local restaurants are really going to enjoy the part where we have 2,000 people plus per performance for 32 performances visiting here in the heart of downtown Sacramento,” explained Lewis.

Guests on Wednesday filled the newly expanded lobby—an extension of the old building—eager to see the new additions.

“I drive by it almost every day when I drive to work, and it’s been fun to see the progress and amazing. It’s really a beautiful building,” explained John Johnson.

Opening night brought long-term plans for some ticket holders.

“I think it’s going to be great, we already have our season tickets for next year,” said Jolene Ford.

The new building lighting up downtown also shined a light on the future of the arts in the capital city.

“I hope it brings bigger shows, I hope it brings more people getting out and enjoying more live theater, and all the other events they can do,” explained Taylor.

Hamilton will have performances through October 10.