ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A Northern California suburb has been named as one of the 50 Best Places to Live in the US.
Money released its Best Places to Live for 2021-2022 on Tuesday. Cities ranging from a population of 25,000 up to 500,000 were rated on metrics like cost of living, economic opportunity, diversity, education, health, safety, housing market, and quality of life.READ MORE: All Roseville Police Officers Will Now Wear Body Cameras
All things considered, the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen took the top spot.READ MORE: Caldor Fire Containment Reaches 70%
Rocklin makes the list at 43, with Money highlighting the city’s top-rated schools and recreational activities – like the new Quarry Park.
The only other California city to make this year’s list is Mission Viejo at 48.MORE NEWS: ‘This Recall Is Close’: Newsom’s Dire Warning Helped Turn California Recall Election Tide
Roseville, who made last year’s list at number 45, was absent from the 2021 ranking.