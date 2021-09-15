ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Police officers in Roseville will now be wearing body cameras.
Roseville's Chief of Police Troy Bergstrom announced the implementation of the department's new body camera program on Wednesday.
"Our department values our community trust and support," Bergstrom said in a statement. "Implementing this program is another positive step in strengthening our relationship with those we serve."
The police department noted that the camera system remain expensive to buy and maintain, with much of the money having to go towards storing and archiving hours of footage.
Back in July 2021, the Roseville City Council approved a $750,000 contract with the LensLock body camera company. The contract will last five years.
With the contract providing 150 body cameras, the department says they will have enough for every Roseville police officer.