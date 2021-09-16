SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13 ) – A wrong-way driver suspected of driving under the influence is facing felony charges after he crashed head-on into another vehicle overnight, killing one person.
Around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, Elk Grove police were pursuing a stolen car that was reportedly being driven by the suspect, 34-year-old Jacob McPherson of Sacramento, on Calvine Road east of Power Inn Road. He reportedly drove onto southbound Highway 99 going the wrong way, and that's when officers called off their chase, according to a statement from CHP – South Sacramento on Facebook.
Just minutes later, McPherson drove head-on into a car at the Stockton Boulevard on-ramp, officers say. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital with major non-life-threatening injuries.
McPherson, along with the male passenger in his vehicle, was taken to a local hospital with major injuries. The passenger was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Their identity has not been released.
Officers suspect McPherson was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash. He faces charges of felony DUI causing death, gross vehicular manslaughter, felony evading, possession of stolen property, and driving a stolen vehicle.