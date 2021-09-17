ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Roseville on Friday morning.
The crash happened a little after 8 a.m., police say, along Roseville Road near Cirby Way.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but both directions of Roseville Road in the area are closed.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, police say.

Roseville Road is closed on both directions
Roseville PD is working a major injury accident with two vehicles involved.
Please avoid the area and plan to use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/SY8MfNDcT9
— Roseville CA Police (@RSVL_Police) September 17, 2021
Officers are urging people to avoid the area for the time being.