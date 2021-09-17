CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Roseville on Friday morning.

The crash happened a little after 8 a.m., police say, along Roseville Road near Cirby Way.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but both directions of Roseville Road in the area are closed.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, police say.

Officers are urging people to avoid the area for the time being.