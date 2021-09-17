MODESTO (CBS13) — An amber alert was issued late Friday night for two children who may be near the Modesto after being taken by their father and were believed to be in imminent danger, the California Highway Patrol said.
The alert also listed a woman—Mariela Costello, 32—as a victim and said all three victims were in danger. Authorities did not say if the woman was the children’s mother. The father was identified as Nicholas Zeko, 34. He is 5 feet 11 inches and around 205 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.READ MORE: Sacramento Police Say Thieves Target Women Along Stockton Boulevard In Broad Daylight
According to the CHP, the amber alert was activated on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The children—Gino Costello, 9, and Memphis Zeko, 5—were last seen in Riverside County at around 10 a.m. Thursday.
Gino is 4 feet 4 inches tall, about 62 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Memphis is 3 feet 7 inches tall, about 42 pounds, also with brown hair and brown eyes. See photos of both below.READ MORE: 2 Now-Former Stockton Police Officers Charged In Beating During Arrest Of Teen
The amber alert was issued in Stanislaus, San Bernadino and Riverside counties.
The CHP said they were last seen in a white 2005 Ford Expedition with gold trim and a California license number of V449G0. Anyone who may know of their whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.MORE NEWS: 2 Arrests Made In Connection To 2019 Fatal Shooting Of Teen In Stockton