DAVIS (CBS13) — For the second year in a row, the Davis Children’s Nutcracker has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Davis announced the event’s cancellation on Friday.
“Keeping citizens safe and healthy, including participants and staff, is the City’s highest priority,” said City Manager Mike Webb in a statement.
In lieu of the annual holiday production, the city’s parks and recreation department says they will be holding several different virtual and non-contact holiday-related events in December.