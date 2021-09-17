STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two former Stockton police officers have been charged in the case of a then-17-year-old high school student being beaten.
San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar announced the indictments against Michael Stiles and Omar Villapudua on Friday. Both men are facing excessive force charges for the December 2020 arrest.
The arrest was captured on video that the teen's family released back in April. The teen, Devin Carter, could be heard screaming and repeated saying "I'm not resisting" while officers beat him.
Carter had reportedly been pulled over for speeding. An excessive force lawsuit has been filed by Carter's family. Four officers were at the center of the lawsuit. Two of the officers – Stiles and Villapudua – have since been fired.
Stiles and Villapudua charges include felony counts of assault by a public officer and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury.