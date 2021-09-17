VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a fire that has damaged two houses in Vacaville late Friday morning.
The scene is along 1900 block of Marshall Road.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear, but two houses are involved.
Pictures from the scene show the garage of one house suffering from extensive damage.
Authorities are urging people to avoid the area for the time being.