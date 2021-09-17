The 2021 Farm to Fork Festival
Today 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Sacramento’s Capitol Mall
Event is admission-free
Must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test conducted within 72 hours before entering/
http://www.farmtofork.com
Find the concert lineup/schedule here: http://www.farmtofork.com/street-festival-concert-schedule
Find the Saturday demo stage lineup/schedule here: http://www.farmtofork.com/street-festival-demo-stage-schedule
Heroes, Hops & Hot Rods
2-7 pm, SacYard
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heroes-hops-hot-rods-tickets-160216667365
Fancy Feed Dance
http://www.fancyfeetdance.net,
Social: @fancyfeetdance
(916)-451-4900, Book a $10 trial class online!
10th Annual Sacramento Aloha Festival
Today, 9 am to 6 pm
Gold Country Fairgrounds
Auburn
http://www.sacalohafest.org
@sacalohafest
209 Heart and Stroke Walk
University of The Pacific
3601 Pacific Ave.,
Stockton
8 a.m.-noon
1-800-242-8721
Instagram: @ahanorthernca
Facebook: @ AHANorthernCA
http://www.heart.org/stockton
Black Women for Wellness
The Family Wellness Jam
Dorothy L. Jones Community Center
2044 Fair Street
Stockton
9 am-noon
INSTAGRAM: @bw4wla
http://www.bwwla.org
Lodi Grape Festival
413 East Lockeford Street,
Lodi
Saturday, September 18, noon-midnight
Sunday, September 19, noon11 p.m.
(209) 369-2771
Instagram @Lodigrapefestival
Facebook @ Grape Festival
http://www.grapefestival.com
Fall RV Camping Tips
Jack Steward
http://www.jacksteward.com
Bringing it Home with Laura McIntosh
http://www.bringingithome.com
Marie Osmond
Marie Osmond is performing at the Gallo Center For The Arts Tonight at 7:30 pm.