SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities have identified the person killed in a south Sacramento crash that also left another person in critical condition Wednesday night.
Sacramento police say the crash happened during the evening along Freeport Boulevard, near Blair Avenue.
Two people were taken to the hospital after the crash, with one of them later being pronounced dead.
On Friday, the Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the person killed as 37-year-old Travis Eugene Wagner.
The other person hurt was said to have been in critical condition. No updates on that person’s current condition have been released.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
Sacramento police have not said if the deceased was the driver or passenger.