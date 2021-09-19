SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — McClatchy High School is getting a new look. This weekend, the school building became a canvas for Wide Open Walls—the Sacramento mural festival—and the artists were the school’s own students.

Hayden Gardiner is a senior at McClatchy high school who spent his Sunday on the massive school project.

“I’m doing sort of a totem pole of knowledge,” he said.

Gardiner is one of the McClatchy performing and visual arts seniors who climbed the scaffolding to create a colorful new mural, with each letter in McClatchy representing a different aspect of school life.

Alex Chadwick was in charge of creating the “M” in McClatchy.

“I think it’s great for all the kids,” Chadwick said. “Without Wide Open Walls, we wouldn’t have usually had the opportunity to do this.”

The mural will stay on the 80-year old building long after the students leave. It’s a new addition to one of Sacramento’s oldest high schools and the creation of possible new traditions in the years ahead.

Students showed their work and left their mark for all the McClatchy classes in the years to come.

“It’s definitely a good feeling,” Gardiner said.

The Wide Open Walls festival started in 2016 and has added dozens of murals to Sacramento streets.

This year’s artists started creating the new murals on September 9. Sunday was the last day to see the artists at work.