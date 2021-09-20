SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — The latest on a vegetation fire in Suisun City:
Firefighters say they have stopped the spread of the flames.
The scene was near the corner of Buena Vista Avenue and Marina Boulevard, Suisun City Fire says. Flames were fanned by wind, causing some homes and a nearby am/pm gas station to be threatened.
A second alarm was called at one point.
Thanks to the aggressive attack by firefighters, the flames were stopped before they could get to some homes near Terry and Montego courts.
Officials say they are on high alert on Monday due to Red Flag weather conditions – with this fire showing just how fast flames can spread.
Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.
Smoke from a vegetation fire is filling an area of Suisun City early Monday afternoon, but authorities say no homes are threatened at this time.
Suisun City police say Marina Boulevard between Highway 12 and Buena Vista is closed due to the fire.
Firefighters are at the scene dealing with the situation, police say.
No other information has been released at this point.
Vegetation fire in the area. No homes threatened at this time. SCFD on scene.
Updates to follow.