AUBURN (CBS13) — A Granite Bay woman has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after she allegedly struck and killed a 78-year-old man in Auburn over the weekend.
Auburn police say, a little after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the area of Auburn Folsom Road and Sunrise Ridge Circle to investigate an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
First responders had started lifesaving efforts on the pedestrian, but he was soon pronounced dead. His name has not been released at this point.
Investigators have since arrested 25-year-old Granite Bay resident Mikayla Graham in connection to the incident on suspicion of driving under the influence. She has been booked into Auburn Placer County Jail and is facing charges of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
Graham is being held on $150,000 bail, Auburn police say.