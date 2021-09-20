MODESTO (CBS13) — A DUI suspect has been arrested after a crash in Modesto that left another driver dead over the weekend.
California Highway Patrol says, a little after 5:30 p.m., three vehicles were involved in a serious crash near McHenry and Standiford avenues. Apparently, a pickup truck crashed into a sedan as it was leaving a parking lot.READ MORE: Suspicious Package Found In Multi-Purpose Room Of Mountain House High School; Investigation Underway
The crash caused the sedan to cross into the roadway and crash into another pickup truck.
Officers say the driver of the sedan, 33-year-old Modesto resident Erik Davalos, died from his injuries.READ MORE: Firefighters Stop Fast-Moving Vegetation Fire In Suisun City From Reaching Homes, Gas Station
Miguel Zapien, a 20-year-old Escalon resident, was driving that first pickup that crashed into the sedan. CHP says Zapien was found to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and was arrested.
Zapien is now facing charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Americans Get Another Relief Payment?
The driver of the second pickup truck only suffered minor injuries, officers say.