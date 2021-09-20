MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) — The latest on a suspicious package investigation in Mountain House on Monday:
Authorities say the suspicious package they are investigating was found inside the multi-purpose room of Mountain House High School.
The school – along with surrounding homes – has been evacuated, the sheriff’s office says. Students are being walked over to Julius Cordes Elementary School where their parents can meet them.
Deputies are urging people who are parked in the high school parking lot to stay away for the time being.
No details about the package have been released, but an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team is at the scene.
1:57 p.m.
A suspicious package investigation has prompted several homes and a school in a Mountain House neighborhood to be evacuated early Monday afternoon.
Ongoing investigation in the 1000 block of S Central Parkway, Mt. House. Please stay out of the area.
— San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) September 20, 2021
The scene is along the 1000 block of S. Central Parkway. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a suspicious package in the area.
Several homes as well as Mountain House High School in the area are being evacuated as a precaution.
Updates to follow.