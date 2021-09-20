SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Power shutoffs are “likely” Monday in 13 counties, including multiple across the Sacramento region, with severe fire weather expected, Pacific Gas and Electric announced.
The shutoffs are expected to occur between early Monday morning and Wednesday evening. A Red Flad Warning will be in place Sunday night from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday for portions of the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Nevada and foothills.
According to the National Weather Service, gusty winds will develop late Sunday night across portions of the Sacramento Valley and surrounding areas "with the strongest winds for the Valley, Coastal Range, and mountains north of Interstate 80 are expected Monday morning."
The potentially impacted counties are Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Santa Barbara, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama and Yolo.
Approximately 1,400 customers are expected to be impacted in across Colusa, Solano and Yolo counties.
To see if you or your community will be impacted, enter your address on PG&E’s website.