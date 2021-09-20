SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A vehicle has driven into a building in Sacramento.
According to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, the incident happened Monday evening at a business along Roselake Avenue.
Metro Fire crews are responded for a vehicle into a commercial building on Roselake Ave. Engine 105 onscene reports minor damage to the structure. pic.twitter.com/x4OMUqEwMg
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 21, 2021
It's unknown if anyone was injured in the crash. There was only minor damage caused to the structure.
This is a developing story.