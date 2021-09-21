LODI (CBS13) — A suspect wanted for a shooting and kidnapping incident in Lodi from back in 2017 has been arrested.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says Oscar Diaz Cortez has had a warrant out for his arrest since that incident along the 19000 block of Atkins Road in Lodi.READ MORE: Cal Fire: Fire That Started Under Foresthill Bridge Was Caused By Arson
Detectives say Cortez allegedly shot someone in the face that day during a fight. Cortez took off and has been in hiding ever since.READ MORE: Insurance Shopping Company Ranks Rancho Cordova With Highest Rate Of ‘Rude’ Drivers; City Criticizes Data
Back in mid-August, detectives say they closed in on Cortez in Tulare County. He was soon arrested and has been taken back to San Joaquin County.MORE NEWS: 17-Year-Old DUI Suspect Arrested After Deadly Crash In Tuolumne County
Cortez is now facing attempted homicide and kidnapping charges. He’s being held without bail.