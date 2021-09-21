YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Crews are cleaning up after a trailer hauling tomatoes overturned and was crashed into by another vehicle, making a big mess near Davis.
Exactly what caused the trailer to overturn is unclear, but the trailer became undone – and was then struck by a sedan. The crash sent tomatoes all over the roadway.
No injuries have been reported.
Truck carrying load of #tomatoes involved in crash overturning trailer portion and dumping tomatoes onto CR31 near CR97 @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas @GoodDayTraffic @DinaKupfer @kncitom pic.twitter.com/3Hyaoz2fqp
Workers are now trying to scrape up as much of the mess as they can.
Some 300 loads of tomatoes are hauled between Winters and Woodland a day.