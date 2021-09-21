CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Crews are cleaning up after a trailer hauling tomatoes overturned and was crashed into by another vehicle, making a big mess near Davis.

The crash happened Tuesday morning along County Road 31, near County Road 97.

Exactly what caused the trailer to overturn is unclear, but the trailer became undone – and was then struck by a sedan. The crash sent tomatoes all over the roadway.

No injuries have been reported.

Workers are now trying to scrape up as much of the mess as they can.

Some 300 loads of tomatoes are hauled between Winters and Woodland a day.