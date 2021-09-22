SAN LOUIS OBISPO (CBS13) — A judge has determined there is enough evidence to send two men to trial for the death of Stockton teenager Kristin Smart.
"We continue to support the family of Kristin Smart as we work toward justice," said District Attorney Dan Dow. @dandow
— SLO County Dist Atty (@SLOCounty_DA) September 22, 2021
A nearly two month long preliminary hearing for Paul Flores and his father Ruben Flores wrapped up on Monday.
Prosecutors say Paul killed Smart during an attempted rape at Cal Poly in 1996.
