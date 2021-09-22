CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SAN LOUIS OBISPO (CBS13) — A judge has determined there is enough evidence to send two men to trial for the death of Stockton teenager Kristin Smart.

A nearly two month long preliminary hearing for Paul Flores and his father Ruben Flores wrapped up on Monday.

Prosecutors say Paul killed Smart during an attempted rape at Cal Poly in 1996.

His father Ruben is charged with helping move her body.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow addressed the decision on Twitter, writing “we continue to support the family of Kristin Smart as we work toward justice.”