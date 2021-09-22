CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Amtrak, Davis News, Sacramento News

DAVIS (CBS13) — A person was struck and killed by a train in between Sacramento and Davis early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened a little after 6 a.m. near County Road 32A.

Capitol Corridor says Train 523 was headed from Sacramento to San Jose when a “trespass incident” occurred on the tracks.

Authorities have since confirmed that a pedestrian was struck and killed.

While the train remains stopped on the tracks, Amtrak riders are being advised they can board Train 525 to get around.

No other details, including any information about the person killed, have been released at this point.