SAN MATEO (CBS13) — The judge in the Scott Person case just ruling that the convicted murderer be re-sentenced for the murder of his pregnant wife, Laci.
Peterson's death sentence was overturned last year after the state supreme court found the judge in his trial made a series of errors in jury selection.
On Wednesday, the judge issued a tentative ruling to deny the defense the request to take depositions of the juror in question.
With the ruling, Peterson's next court date has been set for Oct. 6 where a date will be set for him to be re-sentenced. The district attorney's office has said they will not be seeking the death penalty against Peterson this time.
Peterson is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in November.