CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Two people have been displaced after an early morning duplex fire in Carmichael.
Metro Fire says crews responded to the scene on Scranton Circle a little before 3 a.m.
Firefighters went to work quickly and were able to knock the flames down, isolating it to one unit.
It appears the fire started on a patio where the homeowner smoked cigarettes, Metro Fire says. The flames then made their way into the home.
No injuries were reported.