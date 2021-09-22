CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a fire at an apartment in Citrus Heights Tuesday night.
The scene was along the 5800 block of Sunrise Vista Drive. Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded just after 9 p.m.READ MORE: Scott Peterson Set To Be Re-Sentenced For Murder Of Pregnant Wife
Firefighters were alerted that one person was trapped. Crews went to work quickly and were able to get the person out of harm’s way.
The person rescued was then used to the hospital. Two other people were also treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.READ MORE: Deputies Searching For Home Invasion Robber Who Targeted Mountain House Residence
A cat was also rescued and resuscitated, firefighters say.
Crews were able to keep the flames to just one apartment.MORE NEWS: Sacramento's Yue Huang, Roseville's Nixtaco Earn Bib Gourmand Awards From The Michelin Guide
Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.