(CBS) – Eighteen new castaways begin their battle for $1 million and title of Sole Survivor, on the special two-hour season premiere of Survivor 41 tonight from 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS and available to stream with Paramount+. In the premiere episode, three tribes fight for their life in the first immunity challenge to guarantee safety at tribal council.
- Danny McCray, ex-NFL player
- Naseer Muttalif, sales manager
- Sydney Segal, law student
- Heather Aldret, stay-at-home mom
- Deshawn Radden, medical student
- Erika Casupanan, communications manager
- Brad Reese, rancher
- Sara Wilson, healthcare consultant
- Shantel Smith, pastor
- Jairus Robinson, college student
- Ricard Foyé, flight attendant
- Genie Chen, grocery clerk
YASE Tribe (Yellow):
- Xander Hastings, app developer
- David Voce, neurosurgeon
- Liana Wallace, college student
- Tiffany Seely, teacher
- Eric Abraham, cyber security analyst
- Evvie Jagoda, PhD student