Glass Pumpkin Patch
http://www.handblownglasspumpkinpatch.com
@2bglass for social media updates
First Show – @Delfino Farms – Sept 25-26 10am-5pm
Second Show – @Folsom Parks & Recreation – Folsom Art Center – Oct 9-10 10am-5pm

Goat Playtime
http://www.spenkerwinery.com
Facebook & Instagram: Spenker Family Farm

Dessert Truck
Instagram: @missbakeal0t (with a zero)
Email: missbakealotsac@yahoo.com

Hand-Picked Crystals
http://www.displaycalifornia.com/
Instagram: @shopdisplaycalifornia

Sacramento SPCA
Same-Day Adoption Appointments
Tuesday through Saturday
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org

Unsettling Toys
http://www.unsettlingtoys.com

Elk Grove Historic Museum
E-Mail: eghs@elkgrovehistoricalsociety.com
Phone: 916.685.8115
http://www.elkgrovehistoricalsociety.com
http://www.facebook.com/ElkGrovePark/
http://www.CWDElkGrove.com

Fire Fundraiser
Saturday, September 25th from 1-4 at Tilted Mash Brewery. Tickets are $15 and include one beer and a raffle ticket.

Tickets can be purchased at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-strand-of-hope-tickets-169222931343

Go Fund me that people can donate to directly is:
http://gofundme.com/f/a-strand-of-hope-ca-fire-victims-firefighters

You Are Great Bracelet
http://www.youaregreatfoundation.org
@youaregreatfoundation
@jmknudsen_artist

Fall Cocktails
Sovereign Brands
http://www.sovereignbrands.com

Harvest Market
Opens this Saturday, September 25th from 9-2
Sweet Pea’s
891 Alamo Drive in Vacaville
(707) 474-9807
Facebook: SweetPeasGarden
Instagram: SweetPeasVacaville

Flowers In Design
Coupon Code CW31 for 20% Savings in the web store.
Fresh Flower Orders and any new DIY Bride Bookings from Now thru May 2022!
916-584-0323
Kim@FlowersInDesign.com