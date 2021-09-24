CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Autumn, Pumpkins, recreation, Sacramento News

Fall is here! And, if you’re looking to take part in the annual tradition of pumpkin picking, you’re in luck! There are plenty of pumpkin patches in the Sacramento region to choose from.

Here’s our growing list:

Bastiao Farms Goblin Gardens
3845 El Centro Rd.
Sacramento
(916) 925-2947
http://www.facebook.com/goblingardens

Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm
1415 Pumpkin Ln.
Wheatland
(530) 633-2568
http://www.bishopspumpkinfarm.com

Cool Patch Pumpkins
6150 Dixon Avenue W.
Dixon
(530) 746-8725
http://www.coolpatchpumpkins.com

Dave’s Pumpkin Patch
3010 Burrows Avenue
West Sacramento
(916) 849-9450
http://www.vierrafarms.com

Horton Iris Garden and Pumpkin Patch
7440 King Rd.
Loomis
(916) 652-4351
http://www.hortonirisgarden.com

Keema’s Pumpkin Farm
6532 Point Pleasant Rd.
Elk Grove
(916) 684-2334
http://www.keemaspumpkinfarm.com

Rickey Ranch Pumpkin Farm
6950 Cavitt Stallman Rd.
Granite Bay
http://www.visitplacer.com/rickey-ranch-pumpkin-farm/

 

Did we miss one? Let us know via email at web@cbssacramento.com.