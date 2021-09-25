STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities arrested a suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man along East Rose Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said on Friday.
Officers responded to reports of a physical fight in the area when a man broke into the home of someone he knew shortly after noon.
According to police, a 47-year-old man was found stabbed at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to police, a 47-year-old man was found stabbed at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect—later identified as James Ortega, 32—allegedly carjacked a delivery truck and fled the area before officers arrived.
When they later located and attempted to stop him, Ortega fled and led officers on a short pursuit, according to police.
When they later located and attempted to stop him, Ortega fled and led officers on a short pursuit, according to police.

He eventually stopped and was taken into custody in the area of Morada Lane and Caywood Drive.
Ortega was booked into the county jail on charges of homicide, carjacking and evading.