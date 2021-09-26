SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman was killed after being hit by a car in Sacramento, police said late Saturday night.
Just before 8:40 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 5900 block of Lemon Hill Avenue regarding a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
When they arrived, officers say they found the pedestrian with serious injuries, but the vehicle had fled the scene. The woman died on scene.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, Lemon Hill Avenue was closed between Stockton Boulevard and Lemon Park Way until about 2 a.m. Sunday.
There have been no arrests.