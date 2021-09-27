2 People Shot During Brawl In Old SacramentoAccording to the Sacramento Fire Department, the two gunshot victims were taken to the hospital to be treated. The extent of their injuries has not been made known.

10 minutes ago

Dispatch Audio Describes Chilling Details of Boys' Alleged Attack On Own Mother and BrotherDeputies detained two boys; one of them allegedly called 9-1-1 and says he attacked his own mother and brother. Dispatch audio recordings describe some of the terrifying details.

23 minutes ago

Placerville Woman Says Thanks To Firefighters With Fire-Themed RocksInspired by firefighters' efforts to battle the Caldor Fire, Katie logan started painting rocks years ago and joined a "rock group" called Placerville Rocks.

1 hour ago

Fire Leads Firefighters To Makeshift Home Inside California UnderpassA fire inside a Highway 160 overpass near Business 80 led to the discovery of an unsafe living space.

2 hours ago

As California’s Eviction Ban Ends, Some Protections RemainWith a statewide eviction moratorium ending Friday, officials in California are rushing to make sure tenants with unpaid rent know they can still stay in their homes after that date — but only if they have applied for assistance from the state.

2 hours ago