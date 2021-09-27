AUBURN (CBS13) — Authorities are looking for the suspect who smashed out the windows of a car parked near the American River Confluence, then stole someone’s wallet and used the credit cards at some nearby stores.
The incident happened back on Sept. 11. Placer County Sheriff's detectives say the suspect broke into the car parked along Foresthill Road at some point between 2 and 3 p.m. that day.
Later, the suspect used the victim's credit cards at several Auburn stores: Home Depot, Best Auburn Smoke Shop, and Chick-fil-A. Detectives say the suspect also tried to make a large purchase at the Auburn Game Stop store.
In the end, detectives say the suspect managed to charge over $1,600 to the victim’s credit cards.
On Monday, detectives released surveillance video of the suspect. He was also seen driving a newer, red-colored Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call detectives at (530) 889-7893.