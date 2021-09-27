Fire Breaks Out At Residential Area In Rio LindaThere are multiple firefighters at a home in Rio Linda where structures were threatened by the fire. Firefighters used water from a nearby golf course to battle the fire.

59 minutes ago

Elverta Boy Calls 9-1-1 Claiming He Hurt His Mother, Younger BrotherAround 11 a.m. Monday, a boy called 9-1-1 reporting that he had hurt his mother and his young brother. When deputies arrived, they found the two victims with serious injuries.

2 hours ago

UC Davis Gives Virtual College Tour With New ShowClasses at UC Davis are underway, and with the first week of school comes the first look at a new show that is showcasing the college and what it has to offer.

2 hours ago

Fair Oaks Woman Killed In Carmichael CrashThe driver of a vehicle was killed when her car hit a truck, a median, and then another vehicle.

2 hours ago

Monday Evening Forecast - 9/27/21Dave Bender gives us the latest weather forecast for the region.

2 hours ago