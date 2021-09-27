Placerville Woman Says Thanks To Firefighters With Fire-Themed RocksInspired by firefighters' efforts to battle the Caldor Fire, Katie logan started painting rocks years ago and joined a "rock group" called Placerville Rocks.

26 minutes ago

Fire Leads Firefighters To Makeshift Home Inside California UnderpassA fire inside a Highway 160 overpass near Business 80 led to the discovery of an unsafe living space.

54 minutes ago

As California’s Eviction Ban Ends, Some Protections RemainWith a statewide eviction moratorium ending Friday, officials in California are rushing to make sure tenants with unpaid rent know they can still stay in their homes after that date — but only if they have applied for assistance from the state.

1 hour ago

Deadline Looms For Students Who Want To Cancel Bad Grades Caused By PandemicIt's no secret that students struggled with distance learning. And a new law was intended to ensure last year's grades don’t impact kids' academic future. The deadline to take advantage of it is just days away and CBS13 investigative reporter Julie Watts has compiled data that reveals some families may not realize they have options.

1 hour ago

Fire Breaks Out At Residential Area In Rio LindaThere are multiple firefighters at a home in Rio Linda where structures were threatened by the fire. Firefighters used water from a nearby golf course to battle the fire.

3 hours ago