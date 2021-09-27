YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a shooting that happened near a large party in Yuba City late Saturday night left one person hurt.
The Sutter County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene along the 800 block of Anna Drive just after 11 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired at a party.
Deputies couldn't get any possible witnesses to cooperate, but a car with bullet holes and spent shell cases was found.
Detectives now believe a car to car shooting occurred. One possible victim in the shooting also later showed up at Woodland Memorial Hospital. That victim had a gunshot wound to the head, but deputies say it was not life-threatening.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.