By CBS13 Staff
Carmichael News, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A search is on for a Carmichael man who has allegedly abducted his own two sons.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office says 44-year-old Charlie Ramos is missing along with his sons Raziel, 11, and Ronin, 15.

Ramos allegedly abducted the boys after their mother was granted custody, the DA’s office says.

All three were last seen on Sept. 15 near the Circle K store along Northgate Boulevard in Sacramento.

Anyone who sees them is urged to call authorities immediately.