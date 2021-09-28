SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A search is on for a Carmichael man who has allegedly abducted his own two sons.
The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office says 44-year-old Charlie Ramos is missing along with his sons Raziel, 11, and Ronin, 15.
Ramos allegedly abducted the boys after their mother was granted custody, the DA's office says.
All three were last seen on Sept. 15 near the Circle K store along Northgate Boulevard in Sacramento.
CHARLIE RAMOS WANTED FOR PARENTAL KIDNAPPING
CHARLIE RAMOS is wanted for the parental kidnapping of his 11-year-old son, Raziel Ramos, and his 15-year-old son, Ronin Ramos.https://t.co/3wscxyT67M pic.twitter.com/WNIXqlYbWG
Anyone who sees them is urged to call authorities immediately.