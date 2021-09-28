DIAMOND SPRINGS (CBS13) â€” Itâ€™s been a busy year for wildlife rescuers. Sanctuaries are stretched taking care of injured animals, especially in El Dorado County.
And recently, a fawn was found in a field with an arrow piercing through it.READ MORE: 2 Juveniles Arrested After Mother, Son Found Critically Injured In Elverta
â€œItâ€™s a violation, Fish and Game code violation for sure,â€ said Dave Cook with Sierra Wildlife Rescue.
Cook responded to the call.
â€œThis fella on his own property had been monitoring a doe with a set of twins. Out there every day since June playing and then a couple days ago he saw one show up with an arrow through it,â€ Cook said.
A medical team treats the fawns – many of which are orphaned after a car hits their mother.
â€œAlmost all the healthy orphans make it through to release day. We have a 30-50 percent survival rate,Â depending on the extent of the injury,â€ Cook said.READ MORE: Dispatch Audio Describes Chilling Details of Boys' Alleged Attack On Own Mother and Brother: 'He Wants To Turn Himself In'
The deer are then released into the wild, far away from civilization and roadways.
Sierra Wildlife Rescue is just one of several agencies devoted to saving them.
â€œWe have five home rehabbers that have acreage at their place,â€ Cook said. â€œFawns are raised in a way to keep them from becoming tame.â€
Cook says they have taken in more than 160 injured orphaned fawns, compared with 92 last year. He isnâ€™t sure whether more publicity or the Caldor Fire is the reason why.
Rescuers urge people to continue to be vigilant – and to contact a rescue group if they see injured wildlife.MORE NEWS: 4 People Taken To Hospital After 5-Car Crash On Highway 99 Near Galt
â€œThe best thing to do is contact somebody like me.â€