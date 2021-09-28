DIAMOND SPRINGS (CBS13) â€” Itâ€™s been a busy year for wildlife rescuers. Sanctuaries are stretched taking care of injured animals, especially in El Dorado County.

And recently, a fawn was found in a field with an arrow piercing through it.

â€œItâ€™s a violation, Fish and Game code violation for sure,â€ said Dave Cook with Sierra Wildlife Rescue.

Cook responded to the call.

â€œThis fella on his own property had been monitoring a doe with a set of twins. Out there every day since June playing and then a couple days ago he saw one show up with an arrow through it,â€ Cook said.

A medical team treats the fawns – many of which are orphaned after a car hits their mother.

â€œAlmost all the healthy orphans make it through to release day. We have a 30-50 percent survival rate,Â depending on the extent of the injury,â€ Cook said.

The deer are then released into the wild, far away from civilization and roadways.

Sierra Wildlife Rescue is just one of several agencies devoted to saving them.

â€œWe have five home rehabbers that have acreage at their place,â€ Cook said. â€œFawns are raised in a way to keep them from becoming tame.â€

Cook says they have taken in more than 160 injured orphaned fawns, compared with 92 last year. He isnâ€™t sure whether more publicity or the Caldor Fire is the reason why.

Rescuers urge people to continue to be vigilant – and to contact a rescue group if they see injured wildlife.

â€œThe best thing to do is contact somebody like me.â€