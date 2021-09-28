EUREKA (AP) â€” Lingering showers were ending Tuesday behind a weather front that brought welcome rain in large and small amounts to parts of drought-stricken Northern California.
The North Coast benefited most from Mondayâ€™s precipitation, with one location in Del Norte County reporting 2.7 inches (6.8 centimeters), the National Weather Service reported.READ MORE: 2 Juveniles Arrested After Mother, Son Found Critically Injured In Elverta
â€œWith two rain events this month, much of the North Coast has gotten well above average precipitation for September. Hopefully our luck will continue and put a dent in ongoing drought conditions!â€ the Eureka weather office tweeted.
The rain temporarily quieted four wildfires in the stateâ€™s far northwest forests, according to Tuesday morning situation reports.READ MORE: Tree Causes Large Power Outage In Downtown Sacramento
Some 200 miles (321 kilometers) to the south, San Franciscoâ€™s rainfall was measured in the hundredths of an inch (centimeter) but was described as â€œaggressive drizzleâ€ in a tongue-in-cheek social media post by that regionâ€™s weather office.
All of California has been gripped by drought for months, much of it at the worst levels, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Latest: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press.