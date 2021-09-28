SACRAMENTO (CBS13) â€” A large power outage has thousands of SMUD customers in Downtown Sacramento in the dark late Tuesday morning.
The outage started a little after 10:30 a.m. SMUD says the power outage is tree-related with a branch falling onto a line.
According to the SMUD outage map, a total of 4,252 customers are currently without power.
SMUD estimates that power will be fully restored by 4 p.m.
Updates to follow.