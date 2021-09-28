ELVERTA (CBS13) – A teen confessed to seriously hurting his own mother and younger brother in a chilling 9-1-1- call. That call led authorities to an Elverta home where the mom and 10-year-old boy were brutally attacked.

Family members aren’t talking at this point and aren’t ready to share a statement. Thereâ€™s still no word on what led up to the attack.

â€œOK, what possessed these children to do that?â€ said Diana Barbeau, a neighbor.

Sacramento County sheriffâ€™s deputies arrested two teen boys ages — 13 and 16 — who are both facing attempted homicide charges after allegedly severely hurting their own mom and younger brother.

The family tells CBS13 their loved ones were heavily involved in church and are in shock after the violent attack.

Linda Hargreaves lives just around the corner.

â€œItâ€™s so hard to tell what the triggering episodes are or what the problem is. Itâ€™s just devastating that this kind of thing happens…that we have kids who are troubled enough to be violent in their homes,â€ she said.

Three of the boys and the mom were home at the time of the incident. The oldest, according to neighbors, was away in college and the dad was off at work with his daughter.

Barbeau says the children were home-schooled. She often saw the boys out with their dog and would say “hi” to their mother.

â€œShe waived and [would] see me and then they go…if she went somewhere, they took the kids; she had one of those big vans to haul all those kids,” she said. “I hadnâ€™t seen her in a while, but I know she had to be around.”

The teen boys were booked into the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall.