AUBURN (CBS13) – Residents are being asked to be on the lookout for equipment that was stolen from Cal Fire and PG&E crews in Auburn.
The smash and grabs happened back on Sept. 9. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Cal Fire and PG&E trucks were broken into at the Springhill Suites in Auburn that night.READ MORE: Damage From DUI Suspect Puts Historic Coloma Bridge Out Of Commission
With those trucks being there to support local firefighter efforts, the sheriff’s office says the suspects made off with a total of $10,000 worth of gear. Two of the most recognizable items stolen include two Mystery Ranch Hot Speed Cal Fire spec web gear line packs and a Protech ballistic vest with helmet.READ MORE: Suspicious Package Investigation Underway In Rancho Cordova
No information about any possible suspects has been released by detectives.MORE NEWS: Tree Trimming Truck Catches Fire Near Roseville Home
Anyone who sees the stolen equipment or knows anything else about the smash and grabs is urged to call detectives at (530) 889-7893.