SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new hotel is opening in downtown Sacramento – and while the hotel is new, the building itself is rich with history.
The Exchange stands on J Street right next to the Downtown Commons and the Golden 1 Center. The building itself started out as the California Fruit Building more than 100 years ago.
When it originally opened in 1914, the California Fruit Building was the tallest skyscraper west of the Mississippi. But, of course, a lot has changed between now and then.
The 10-story property, which served as an office building for most of its life, has now been renovated into a boutique hotel with one hundred individually decorated rooms.
While the hotel is now officially open as of Wednesday, work is still ongoing for its ground-floor restaurant. That restaurant, named Willow, is expected to be opening come winter.