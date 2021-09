DAVIS (CBS13) — More than a year after an emergency pandemic ordinance allowed restaurants to block off a downtown Davis street to allow for outdoor dining, some neighboring retailers now say the closure is costing them business.

Games of cornhole have replaced cars on G Street, where restaurants have turned the block into an outdoor bar option tucked inside massive concrete barricades.

What’s been good for the restaurants has not helped all their retail neighbors.

Max Williams is a barber who says foot traffic and vehicle traffic are down for him, and parking is also a problem.

“It doesn’t fully benefit us at all,” Williams said. “That’s just the fact of the matter is that there is sizably less parking.”

A few doors down at the Artery, artist Jen Norpchen says her business is down, too. She blames the barricade.

“I don’t want to take any opportunity from anybody else. I just, realistically, I want us to succeed, too,” Norpchen said. “I want them to succeed, but within reason.”

The Vault Skate Shop on the same block says the closure increased their business.

“Because we also have clothes, so people kind of, even if they’re not into skateboarding, can walk by, see that we’ve got clothing options, and are more inclined to come inside and take a look around,” manager Ryan Schultz said.

The Davis Downtown Business Association is preparing a recommendation to the city manager to make a change to the street closure. A compromise is coming.

Where this barricaded block is helping some businesses and hurting others.

The block of G Street between 2nd and 3rd streets has been closed to cars since June 2020.