DAVIS (CBS13) â€” More than a year after an emergency pandemic ordinance allowed restaurants to block off a downtown Davis street to allow for outdoor dining, some neighboring retailers now say the closure is costing them business.
Games of cornhole have replaced cars on G Street, where restaurants have turned the block into an outdoor bar option tucked inside massive concrete barricades.
Whatâ€™s been good for the restaurants has not helped all their retail neighbors.
Max Williams is a barber who says foot traffic and vehicle traffic are down for him, and parking is also a problem.
â€œIt doesnâ€™t fully benefit us at all,â€ Williams said. â€œThatâ€™s just the fact of the matter is that there is sizably less parking.â€
A few doors down at the Artery, artist Jen Norpchen says her business is down, too. She blames the barricade.
â€œI donâ€™t want to take any opportunity from anybody else. I just, realistically, I want us to succeed, too,â€ Norpchen said. â€œI want them to succeed, but within reason.â€
The Vault Skate Shop on the same block says the closure increased their business.
â€œBecause we also have clothes, so people kind of, even if theyâ€™re not into skateboarding, can walk by, see that weâ€™ve got clothing options, and are more inclined to come inside and take a look around,â€ manager Ryan Schultz said.
The Davis Downtown Business Association is preparing a recommendation to the city manager to make a change to the street closure. A compromise is coming.
Where this barricaded block is helping some businesses and hurting others.
The block of G Street between 2nd and 3rd streets has been closed to cars since June 2020.