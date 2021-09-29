SACRAMENTO (CBS13) â€” Officers are investigating a car-to-car shooting that happened on Highway 99 in South Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday evening.
No one was hurt in the shooting, but investigators said the victims’ vehicle was hit by multiple bullets. Two people were inside the car at the time it was shot.READ MORE: Call Kurtis: Lenders Fail To Pay Fair Plan Fire Insurance Policies
The suspect vehicle was described as a newer model Honda Civic. No other suspect information was available.READ MORE: New Child Sex Abuse Allegations Against 5 Former Priests Deemed Credible, Diocese Of Sacramento Says
The shooting forced a brief closure of southbound 99 at Mack Road at around 8 p.m. The lanes have since reopened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP.MORE NEWS: Schools Aren't Required to Report Increasing Cyber Attacks: Kids at Risk, Parents in The Dark