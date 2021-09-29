CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Rancho Cordova News

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious package that was found in Rancho Cordova.

Metro Fire says the package was found on Quality Drive late Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Tree Trimming Truck Catches Fire Near Roseville Home

Hazmat crews initially responded to isolate the package, but law enforcement officers are also now at the scene.

READ MORE: New Hotel Opening In Sacramento Building That Briefly Held Title Of Tallest Skyscraper West Of The Mississippi

No other details about the package, including why it has been deemed suspicious, have been released at this point.

MORE NEWS: Student-Run Bank At Cordova High Aims To Improve Teens' Financial Literacy

Updates to follow.