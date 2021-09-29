SACRAMENTO (CBS13) â€” A man has died after a crash off Highway 99 in south Sacramento early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. near Calvine Road.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol says the vehicle went off the southbound side of the freeway and ended up overturned in a ditch.
One man, who authorities say was in his 60s, died from his injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.