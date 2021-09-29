RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A new program is looking to improve financial literacy for students at local high schools.
Teaming up with Safe Credit Union, a teacher at Cordova High School has developed an on-campus branch manned by students – for students.
Some students took a two-week summer internship so they could work there.
"It's better to start now than when you are off in college and don't know what to do," said student Ayden Gregory.
There are now branches currently in place at three high schools: Cordova, Mesa Verde, and Rio Linda.
When the interns come onboard, they follow the same training program given to employees in regular branches.
"It's some of the positive things you can do to keep money in your pocket," said advisor Ryan Scott.
The aim is to establish good financial habits, but it also sets up a potential career path for some students.