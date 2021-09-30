MURFREESBORO, Ark. (CBS13) — While on vacation in Arkansas, a Granite Bay woman made a surprisingly lucrative discovery. Noreen Wredberg and her husband found a 4.38-carat diamond while exploring the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas.

“I first saw the park featured on a TV show several years ago,” she said. “When I realized we weren’t too far away, I knew we had to come!”

Little did she know that she would bring home the largest diamond discovered that year.

“Arkansas is the only state in the country that has a diamond mine open to the public,” said Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst.

After reaching the park on September 23, Wredberg and her husband searched for only about 40 minutes before discovering the diamond sitting out in the open.

She said, “I didn’t know it was a diamond then, but it was clean and shiny, so I picked it up!”

Unsure of their find, it wasn’t until the park staff identified the diamond that they realized how significant it was.

Wredberg isn’t sure what she will do with her diamond yet but says she might have it cut, depending on the quality.

“I don’t even know what it’s worth yet. It’s all new to me!” she said.

This year so far, 258 diamonds have been discovered at the park for a total of 46 carats. An average of one to two diamonds are found by park visitors each day.